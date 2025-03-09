Kriti, Vikrant Win Big At IIFA Digital Awards

The IIFA Digital Awards were announced on Saturday, March 8, 2025, night in Jaipur. Take a look at the winners.
Kriti Sanon won Best Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film) for Do Patti.
Vikrant Massey won for Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Film) for Sector 36.
Anupriya Goenka won for Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Film) for Berlin.
Deepak Dobriyal won for Performance in a Supporting Role, Male for Sector 3.
Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila won for Best Film as well as Best Direction.
Kanika Dhillon won for Best Story Original (Film) for Do Patti.
Shreya Chaudhry won for Best Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Series) for Bandish Bandits Season 2.
Jitendra Kumar won for Best Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Series) for Panchayat Season 3.
Sanjeeda Shaikh won for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for Heeramandi.
Faisal Malik won for Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Series) for Panchayat Season 3.
Director Deepak Kumar Mishra, extreme right, and Director and Head of Content Acquisition and Licensing @ Amazon Prime Video India, Manish Menghani, extreme left, with the award for the Best Series for Panchayat Season 3.
Deepak Kumar Mishra won the award for Best Direction too.
Puneet Batra and Arunabh Kumar won the Best Story Original Series award for Kota Factory Season 3.
Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives won the Best Reality or Best Non-scripted Series award.
Anurag Saikia won for Best Title Track for the song Ishq Hai from Mismatched Season 3.
Nimrat Kaur presented the award for Best Docuseries/Docu Film for Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous to Guneet Monga.
