Kriti, Vikrant Win Big At IIFA Digital Awards

The IIFA Digital Awards were announced on Saturday, March 8, 2025, night in Jaipur. Take a look at the winners.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Kriti Sanon won Best Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film) for Do Patti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Vikrant Massey won for Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Film) for Sector 36.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Anupriya Goenka won for Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Film) for Berlin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Deepak Dobriyal won for Performance in a Supporting Role, Male for Sector 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila won for Best Film as well as Best Direction.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Kanika Dhillon won for Best Story Original (Film) for Do Patti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Shreya Chaudhry won for Best Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Series) for Bandish Bandits Season 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Jitendra Kumar won for Best Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Series) for Panchayat Season 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh won for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for Heeramandi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Faisal Malik won for Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Series) for Panchayat Season 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Director Deepak Kumar Mishra, extreme right, and Director and Head of Content Acquisition and Licensing @ Amazon Prime Video India, Manish Menghani, extreme left, with the award for the Best Series for Panchayat Season 3.

Deepak Kumar Mishra won the award for Best Direction too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Puneet Batra and Arunabh Kumar won the Best Story Original Series award for Kota Factory Season 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives won the Best Reality or Best Non-scripted Series award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Anurag Saikia won for Best Title Track for the song Ishq Hai from Mismatched Season 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Nimrat Kaur presented the award for Best Docuseries/Docu Film for Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous to Guneet Monga.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com