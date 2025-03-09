HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kriti, Vikrant Win Big At IIFA Digital Awards

Kriti, Vikrant Win Big At IIFA Digital Awards

March 09, 2025

The IIFA Digital Awards were announced on Saturday, March 8, 2025, night in Jaipur. Take a look at the winners.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Kriti Sanon won Best Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film) for Do Patti.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Vikrant Massey won for Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Film) for Sector 36.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Anupriya Goenka won for Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Film) for Berlin.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Deepak Dobriyal won for Performance in a Supporting Role, Male for Sector 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila won for Best Film as well as Best Direction.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Kanika Dhillon won for Best Story Original (Film) for Do Patti.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Shreya Chaudhry won for Best Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Series) for Bandish Bandits Season 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Jitendra Kumar won for Best Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Series) for Panchayat Season 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh won for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for Heeramandi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Faisal Malik won for Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Series) for Panchayat Season 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Director Deepak Kumar Mishra, extreme right, and Director and Head of Content Acquisition and Licensing @ Amazon Prime Video India, Manish Menghani, extreme left, with the award for the Best Series for Panchayat Season 3.

Deepak Kumar Mishra won the award for Best Direction too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Puneet Batra and Arunabh Kumar won the Best Story Original Series award for Kota Factory Season 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives won the Best Reality or Best Non-scripted Series award.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Anurag Saikia won for Best Title Track for the song Ishq Hai from Mismatched Season 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards /Instagram

Nimrat Kaur presented the award for Best Docuseries/Docu Film for Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous to Guneet Monga.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

