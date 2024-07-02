News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kriti Turns Photographer!

Kriti Turns Photographer!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
July 02, 2024 13:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"Main sabse pehli unki tasveer lungi, jo hamesha meri tasverein khichte hai," Kriti Sanon announced when she became a photographer for a day, at the launch of the trendy instax mini SE camera at a hotel in Mumbai.

So she clicked pictures of the media!

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Kriti reveals she has a box full of pictures which she took from her Instax even before she was associated with the brand.

"It's always exciting to be a part of the brand that you have been using. I love taking it along when I travel and also sometimes for my shoot," she says.

So whom would Kriti like to click first, well, after the media? She answers here.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Kriti shares her first memory of cameras

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Kriti shares her first memories of Analog pictures

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'You Can't Understand Human Beings...'
'You Can't Understand Human Beings...'
Kalki: Prabhas, Kamal Paid Rs 100 Cr!
Kalki: Prabhas, Kamal Paid Rs 100 Cr!
'Can't Say Bigg Boss Promoting Polygamy'
'Can't Say Bigg Boss Promoting Polygamy'
I Was At Rock Bottom: Ronaldo
I Was At Rock Bottom: Ronaldo
Majority will become minority if...: HC on conversions
Majority will become minority if...: HC on conversions
Recipe: Manisha's Cheese Parathas
Recipe: Manisha's Cheese Parathas
SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India
SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India

More like this

How Bhumi Spent Her English Holiday

How Bhumi Spent Her English Holiday

Meet The Vada Pav Girl

Meet The Vada Pav Girl

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances