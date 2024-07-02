Kriti Turns Photographer!

"Main sabse pehli unki tasveer lungi, jo hamesha meri tasverein khichte hai," Kriti Sanon announced when she became a photographer for a day, at the launch of the trendy instax mini SE camera at a hotel in Mumbai.

So she clicked pictures of the media!

Kriti reveals she has a box full of pictures which she took from her Instax even before she was associated with the brand.

"It's always exciting to be a part of the brand that you have been using. I love taking it along when I travel and also sometimes for my shoot," she says.

So whom would Kriti like to click first, well, after the media? She answers here.

Kriti shares her first memory of cameras

Kriti shares her first memories of Analog pictures