Rediff.com  » Movies » The LAJAWAB Bollywood QUIZ!

The LAJAWAB Bollywood QUIZ!

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 16, 2022 16:54 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about Hindi movies.

It's that time of the week again.

Play our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Chaand Kaa Tukdaa
B. Gumrah
C. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja
  B. Gumrah
 
A. Wake Up Sid
B. Luck By Chance
C. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag
  A. Wake Up Sid
 
A. Ajnabee
B. Krishna
C. Tere Naam
  C. Tere Naam
 
A. Pitaah
B. Lal Salaam
C. Bawandar
  A. Pitaah
 
A. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare
B. Hadh Kar Di Aapne
C. Deewana Mastana
  A. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare
 
A. Mohabbat
B. Kudrat
C. Taal
  C. Taal
 
A. Parvarish
B. Priyatama
C. Doosra Aadmi
  B. Priyatama
 
A. Baadshah
B. Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai
C. Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai
  B. Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai
 
A. Shalimar
B. Don
C. The Great Gambler
  C. The Great Gambler
 
A. Dilwale
B. Heropanti
C. Raabta
  A. Dilwale
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
