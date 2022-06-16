News
Rediff.com  » Movies » CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh's Brahmastra Cameo

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 16, 2022 10:04 IST
Ayan Mukerji's ambitious Brahmastra just got bigger.

Subhash K Jha confirms what netizens have been whispering about ever since the trailer released on June 15.

Was that indeed Shah Rukh Khan they spotted in the trailer?

Finally, it can be confirmed that Shah Rukh indeed has a cameo in the film.

While Subhash has been requested to not reveal details of SRK's part, he can say this much: Shah Rukh comes at a crucial point in the film. It is a brief but very powerful cameo.

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo part in a Karan Johar production with Ranbir Kapoor.

SRK also had a cameo in Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where he shared screen space with Ranbir and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

 

That is not all.

Deepika Padukone, who recently got critical acclaim for her part in the Karan Johar production Gehraiyaan, also has a cameo in Brahmastra.

She will share screen space with Ranbir for the first time since Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ayan Mukerji's last directorial in 2013.

SUBHASH K JHA
