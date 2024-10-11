News
Home  » Movies » Kriti Looks SHARP

Kriti Looks SHARP

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 11, 2024 06:15 IST
Rashmika goes red... Adah goes blue...Tripti's fusion fashion...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon looks sharp as she gets ready for an event.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna shares a throwback picture from the Kalyan Jewellers Navratri celebrations and writes, 'I was waaaaaiting for today.. Today is red colour so I had to put these up! Wishing all of you a very very very happy Navratri Sending you all lots of loveeee and bigggg hugs.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma gets ready for Navratri's Royal Blue colour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Like Tripti Dimri's fusion wear?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan wishes Gauri Khan, 'Happy birthday @gaurikhan. I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with my laziness needless to say.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal sees red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini's temple run in Mathura.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor rocks a pure white.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

'Had a blast at the @nba game in Abu dhabi! Thank u @humanagementme @visitabudhabi The last time i watched a basketball game live was over 12 years ago in Toronto.. the Raptors were playing. Fun fact i use to play basketball in middle school,' says Nora Fatehi from Abu Dhabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

What book is Krystle D'Souza reading?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

