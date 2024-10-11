Kriti Looks SHARP

Rashmika goes red... Adah goes blue...Tripti's fusion fashion...
Kriti Sanon looks sharp as she gets ready for an event.
Rashmika Mandanna shares a throwback picture from the Kalyan Jewellers Navratri celebrations and writes, 'I was waaaaaiting for today.. Today is red colour so I had to put these up! Wishing all of you a very very very happy Navratri Sending you all lots of loveeee and bigggg hugs.'
Adah Sharma gets ready for Navratri's Royal Blue colour.
Like Tripti Dimri's fusion wear?
Farah Khan wishes Gauri Khan, 'Happy birthday @gaurikhan. I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with my laziness needless to say.'
Rasika Dugal sees red.
Hema Malini's temple run in Mathura.
Kanika Kapoor rocks a pure white.
'Had a blast at the @nba game in Abu dhabi! Thank u @humanagementme @visitabudhabi The last time i watched a basketball game live was over 12 years ago in Toronto.. the Raptors were playing. Fun fact i use to play basketball in middle school,' says Nora Fatehi from Abu Dhabi.
What book is Krystle D'Souza reading?
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com