Home  » Movies » Guess How Much Bhumi's Sari Costs

Guess How Much Bhumi's Sari Costs

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 10, 2024 14:14 IST
Social media is a treat these days, as film folk dress up in traditional outfits and add glamour to the festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar puts on a beige oyster linen sari from Anavila, which is priced at Rs 30,500.

She completes the look with a gold necklace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara wears a Banarasi sari, and enhances her look with statement jhumkas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza looks gorgeous in a white and yellow silk sari with chunky gold jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray wears a magenta pink and gold sari, and writes, 'Maa Asche Durga Pooja is the most beloved festival for Bengalis both in India and all over the world. I've celebrated since I was a child, across continents and countries and now I pass on the love of Durga to my girls as well. Shubho Durga Pooja.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's greens look beautiful against the blues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy brightens Navratri with a yellow and gold ghagra choli.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

For those who can't read Tina Datta's Bengali post, we try to translate it here: 'In this auspicious moment of Maha Saptami, I send everyone Best wishes... I wish for the blessings of Maa Durga for everyone. May everyone's life be filled with joy. Happy Maha Saptami to you and your family and for everyone.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji gets ready for pujo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma's smile looks sunnier than her outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Kavita Kaushik is 'celebrating the Feminine energy.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
'We Lost So Many Things In This War'

'We Lost So Many Things In This War'

What Makes Rekha Bollywood's Sari Queen

What Makes Rekha Bollywood's Sari Queen

