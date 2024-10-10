Guess How Much Bhumi's Sari Costs

Social media is a treat these days, as film folk dress up in traditional outfits and add glamour to the festive season.
Bhumi Pednekar puts on a beige oyster linen sari from Anavila, which is priced at Rs 30,500.
She completes the look with a gold necklace.
Nayanthara wears a Banarasi sari, and enhances her look with statement jhumkas.
Dia Mirza looks gorgeous in a white and yellow silk sari with chunky gold jewellery.
Lisa Ray wears a magenta pink and gold sari, and writes, 'Maa Asche Durga Pooja is the most beloved festival for Bengalis both in India and all over the world. I've celebrated since I was a child, across continents and countries and now I pass on the love of Durga to my girls as well. Shubho Durga Pooja.'
Karisma Kapoor's greens look beautiful against the blues.
Mouni Roy brightens Navratri with a yellow and gold ghagra choli.
For those who can't read Tina Datta's Bengali post, we try to translate it here: 'In this auspicious moment of Maha Saptami, I send everyone Best wishes... I wish for the blessings of Maa Durga for everyone. May everyone's life be filled with joy. Happy Maha Saptami to you and your family and for everyone.'
Tanishaa Mukerji gets ready for pujo.
Nia Sharma's smile looks sunnier than her outfit.
Kavita Kaushik is 'celebrating the Feminine energy.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com