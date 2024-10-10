Guess How Much Bhumi's Sari Costs

Social media is a treat these days, as film folk dress up in traditional outfits and add glamour to the festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar puts on a beige oyster linen sari from Anavila, which is priced at Rs 30,500.

She completes the look with a gold necklace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara wears a Banarasi sari, and enhances her look with statement jhumkas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza looks gorgeous in a white and yellow silk sari with chunky gold jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray wears a magenta pink and gold sari, and writes, 'Maa Asche Durga Pooja is the most beloved festival for Bengalis both in India and all over the world. I've celebrated since I was a child, across continents and countries and now I pass on the love of Durga to my girls as well. Shubho Durga Pooja.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's greens look beautiful against the blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy brightens Navratri with a yellow and gold ghagra choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

For those who can't read Tina Datta's Bengali post, we try to translate it here: 'In this auspicious moment of Maha Saptami, I send everyone Best wishes... I wish for the blessings of Maa Durga for everyone. May everyone's life be filled with joy. Happy Maha Saptami to you and your family and for everyone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji gets ready for pujo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma's smile looks sunnier than her outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Kavita Kaushik is 'celebrating the Feminine energy.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com