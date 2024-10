Film folk took a trip to Kochi over the weekend to attend the Navratri celebrations hosted by the Kalyanaram family, owners of Kalyan Jewellers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif wears the nine colours of Navratri on a single day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon does another version of it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's simple green kurta stands out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash wears a '90's style sari.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com