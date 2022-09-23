Koffee With Karan 7: Meet Gauri's Fashion Police

The 12th episode of Koffee With Karan 7 saw three Bollywood wives chat with Karan Johar about their three-decade long friendship, their kids, their famous husbands and so much more.

While Gauri Khan candidly spoke about her husband Shah Rukh Khan and the ups and downs their family went through recently, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday made an impressive debut on KWK as they discussed about their husbands' careers and kids' dating lives.

Namrata Thakker gives us the highlights.

Gauri can't keep secrets

Karan played an audio clip where Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan spoke about her mum and her quirks.

Suhana revealed that her mother is 'too lazy to be strict' and acts like a 'momager', who wants to see everything first before anyone else does, whether it is Suhana's clothes, make-up or pictures.

The 22 year old also confessed that her mum is really bad at keeping secrets.

'My mum has this really bad habit of revealing secrets by accident. So unless you tell her 500 times that it is the most confidential piece of information, she will accidentally spill it,' Suhana said.

'This one time I was on the phone with her, and I was telling her that 'Ma, you can't tell anybody, like promise me.' Then AbRam was at the back and he was just like, 'No, she is going to tell, she tells all my secrets to all her friends.' So yeah, that's a really annoying thing that she does.’

Ananya dated two boys at the same time!

Trust KJo to stir up steamy conversations in the Rapid Fire round.

When he asked Gauri what dating advice she'd give Suhana, she replied, 'Never date two boys at the same time. Never.'

Karan immediately turned to Bhavana and quipped, 'I think Ananya (Panday) has done that already.'

Bhavana, who was puzzled at KJo's remark, simply asked, 'Has she?'

To that, Karan said, 'Ya. I think she was oscillating in between.'

Ananya's mum quickly came to her defence and clarified, 'No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one.'

When Sanjay Kapoor was out of work

While discussing the film industry's unpredictable nature, Karan asked Maheep Kapoor about the hard times her husband Sanjay Kapoor faced in his career.

'There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work,' Maheep said.

'Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz. The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family.'

Aryan is Gauri's fashion police

Believe it or not, but Gauri's eldest son Aryan Khan has a lot to say about his mother's fashion sense.

During the Rapid Fire round, when Mrs Khan was asked who acts like a fashion police at home, she revealed it is Aryan, who tells her what's looking good on and what she should wear.

Gauri revealed, 'I am not allowed to wear full sleeve shirts. He (Aryan) hates shirts. I can wear T-shirts. Like, I am not allowed to wear many things. Like, he doesn't like jackets on me.'

Everyone was taken aback by Gauri's revelation and Karan went on to add, 'Can you imagine what he must think of me?'

SRK is the easiest person

Gauri, who won the Rapid Fire round, told KJo that unlike her megastar husband, her kids are punctual.

But she did praise her husband saying that he's the easiest person that she has ever met in her life.

'You give him anything to eat, everything is good. He's just very easy. I just find him very comfortable with handling stuff, being with kids, with the family, with my family coming over... He is just born a person who's comfortable with people around him.'