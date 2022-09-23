Is Maheep Kapoor's Life Really FABULOUS?

Yes, of course, it is!

She's a mother. She's a wife. She's a entrepreneur.

And now, Maheep Kapoor is also a star, courtesy the Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

While we know Maheep has a sassy personality because of the show, her Instagram feed tells us much more.

Namrata Thakker takes a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Slaying the leather look, that's Maheep looking gorgeous at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning in her designer-embellished waist coat, as she clicks a selfie with mum Maheep while holidaying in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

That's how Maheep and hubby Sanjay Kapoor spend summers in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Mother-daughter duo nail the airport look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep and son Jahaan soaking in the Californian sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with close friend Neelam Kothari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep, bro-in-law Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan teach Arbaaz Khan how to pout for a selfie!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep and Seema Kiran Sajdeh serve us some serious fashion goals with their beach attire while chilling in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

When the Fabulous Wives -- Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana Pandey and Seema -- got clicked with Producer Karan Johar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep meets childhood crush Sanjay Dutt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

A throwback pic of the Kapoors from one of their travels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep seeks blessings at the Golden Temple with her parents and children.