Rediff.com  » Movies » KWK 7: Gauri Talks About Aryan's Drug Case Arrest

By NAMRATA THAKKER
September 22, 2022 11:51 IST
Last October, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan'S son Aryan Khan grabbed headlines after he was arrested in Mumbai in connection with a drug case. After being in custody for 26 days, the Bombay high court granted him bail on October 28, 2022.

While everyone had an opinion on the case, neither SRK nor Gauri have addressed the issue in the media or issued any statements.

But Gauri spoke about it for the first time on the seventh season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan.

Before Johar called Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey to join Gauri on the Koffee couch, he asked the superstar wife about the incident, saying, 'It's been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly as a family. I know it hasn't been easy.

'I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we're members of the same family. I feel like I'm your children's godparent as well. It hasn't been easy but Gauri, I've seen you come out even stronger. What do you have to say about your own way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that?'

Opening up on Aryan's arrest, Gauri said, 'Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone.'

'And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessedm' she added. 'And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this.'

 

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
