Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Dulquer's Wife Amal Like Chup?

Did Dulquer's Wife Amal Like Chup?

By Rediff Movies
September 22, 2022 17:43 IST
It's certainly not the time for Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Sunny Deol to stay chup.

So they invited their friends in the industry to take a look at their new film, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, directed by R Balki, which releases this week.

 

Dulquer Salman brings his wife Amal to the premiere.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Dulquer with the film's female lead, Shreya Dhanwanthary.

 

Pooja Bhatt, who thinks she's in her 'honeymoon phase', looks radiant.

 

It's been a while since we've seen Sunny Deol in a movie worth his salt.

 

Did his son Karan Deol like the film?

 

Dulquer makes sure to invite his Sita Ramam co-star, Mrunal Thakur.

 

Who has got Taapsee Pannu's attention?

 

Saiyami Kher stars in Balki's next, Ghoomer.

 

Waheeda Rehman, one of India's most beloved actresses, puts in a rare appearance.

 

Sonnalli Seygall in bright pink.

 

Jaya Bachchan's husband, Amitabh Bachchan, has starred all in all of Balki's films except Mission Mangal.

Chup sees Amitabh make his debut as music composer.

 

Neena Gupta keeps it simple.

 

Shabana Azmi, too, will be seen in Ghoomer.

 

Adhyayan Suman.

 

Sriram Raghavan takes time off from Merry Christmas -- which sees Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi together for the first time -- to watch Chup.

 

Producer Boney Kapoor arrives with Writer Rumi Jaffery.

 

Director Aanand L Rai.

 

Director Anees Bazmee.

 

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim with wife Shano Hanspal.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
