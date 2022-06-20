'You were the realness this world needed, and now that you're gone, none of it feels real.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taamara/Instagram

Just days after singer KK succumbed to a cardiac arrest, daughter Taamara penned a heartfelt note on her first Father's Day without her father.

'I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second.

'Life is dark without you dad.

'You were the cutest most loving dad, who'd come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles.

'I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss our farting competitions, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand.

'You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you're gone, none of it feels real.

'But your unconditional love, has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength.

'Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work everyday to make you proud, and spread your energy, and we're gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did.

'Happy Father's Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe. Love you forever miss you everyday, umma, I know you're here with us.'

Singer Akriti Kakkar responded to Taamara's post: 'How many ever times I met him, he so proudly shared your music with me and told me. 'sunn na kitna achha music banati hai, she's soooo talented, my daughter'. Nothing anyone says is going to fill the void but love and memories and lessons from times you spent together. Sending all my love to you Taamara, KK forever!'