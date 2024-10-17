Kiara's Vibe For The Day

Malavika gets colourful... Nimrat's in a tiger mood... Esha wishes mum Hema Malini on her birthday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani agrees with Rediff, and here's why!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Raveena Tandon's pretty daughter Rasha Thadani is a Face To Watch Out For, and we agree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan gets colourful midweek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Is Alaya F 'training hard or hardly training?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar goes red in Tuscany, Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Like Saiee Manjrekar's new look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur visits the Kaziranga National Park and says, 'Being cute under a borrowed traditional Assamese cane hat while I waited for the tiger!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol wishes her mother Hema Malini: 'Happy birthday my adorable mamma Love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh indulges herself at a farm stay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

'The beauty of a saree lies in the woman wearing it I agree!!! What do you think guys??' asks Ankita Lokhande Jain.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com