Citadel: Honey Bunny: Varun-Sam Fire Up Guns & Stunts

Citadel: Honey Bunny: Varun-Sam Fire Up Guns & Stunts

By MAYUR SANAP
October 16, 2024 10:56 IST
Varun and Samantha's electric chemistry remains the highlight amid all that action, making for a trustworthy team that will not disappoint, says Mayur Sanap.

Guns, bullets and high-voltage drama, Citadel: Honey Bunny sparks curiosity and excitement with its sleek trailer, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the no-holds-barred action mode.

Helmed by dynamic duo of Raj & DK of The Family Man and Farzi fame, the actioner marks the India extension of the global spy franchise that kicked off last year with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

 

 

I was initially put off by thinking this will be a reboot or sequel to the original series, but the Honey Bunny trailer emphasises that the makers are going after ambitious world-building here.

In an interesting Easter egg in the trailer, Samantha's daughter name is revealed to be Nadia, which is Priyanka Chopra's name in the American counterpart of Citadel.

In all probability, we will find out origins of Nadia's character in Citadel: Honey Bunny, allowing this franchise to move in a more cohesive direction after Citadel: Diana.

 

Adding to the excitement is Raj & DK's true-blue humour and style that promises to be a complete re-imagining of the Citadel concept in this delicious blend of spy yarn, love story, and playful action.

That's ultimate popcorn fodder!

The trailer introduces us to Varun's stuntman Bunny and Samantha as struggling actor Honey.

The story follows their journey into a world of action and espionage as they become a part of the same syndicate.

In contrast to the weaponry and technologies of the original Citadel, Honey Bunny seems to be a two-character play embedded into emotionally-charged storyline.

The twist occurs when Varun and Samantha's relationship turns sour and they become nemeses.

This is followed by action galore with high-intensity gunfights, hand-to-hand combat and car chases as the popular track Aaj Ki Raat from Don lends itself to groovy background music.

 

Varun and Samantha's electric chemistry remains the highlight amid all that action, making for a trustworthy team that will not disappoint.

Hopes are up for this one.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will stream from November 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

MAYUR SANAP
