Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara's Up In The AIR!

Kiara's Up In The AIR!

By Rediff Movies
September 07, 2022 11:49 IST
Just what do stars do when they travel? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul take a flight together.

Apparently, the JugJugg Jeeyo co-stars were headed to Delhi to attend an event.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma enjoys a breakfast date with her parents, Ashima and Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, at Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

A few days before the release of Brahmastra, Director Ayan Mukerji visits the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, for blessings.

He writes, 'Feel very happy and energised to have visited Mahakaleshwar Temple today... Got the most beautiful darshan... Wanted to make this visit to close the film-making journey on Brahmastra and to get all the positive energy and blessings for our Release.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

'Throwing it back to the time I was casually chilling in lovely picturesque English countryside, in animal print, black lace and goth makeup,' writes Ileana D'Cruz.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan takes a break in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta shares a picture with husband Gene Goodenough in the West Indies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna relives her favourite memory from her Goa holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan gets stylish in Turkey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riva Kishan/Instagram

Ravi Kishan spends time with daughter Riva at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

