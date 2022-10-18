Kiara Gets Her Hands DIRTY Doing This!

Sonakshi goes Double XL... Manisha's 30th anniversary... And Madhuri's 23rd...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani tries a new hobby.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha starts promoting her new film, Double XL, directed by Satram Ramani. It will release on November 4.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin, up close and so beautiful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala completes 30 years in the industry.

'It’s been an amazing journey of being an actor for 3 decade.. and hoping to continue in the most meaningful way..,' she says with gratitude.

'There are many things I’d love to share but now I feel like sharing how important is #team coz #filmmaking #acting all are part of #teamwork no matter how good an actor you are if your film doesn’t have a good editor the best of you won’t come out and no matter how good looking you are if you don’t have good #stylist #makeupartist , #hairstylist and very very imp a good #cinematographer you won’t look your best.. above all if there’s no passionate, hardworking, brilliant #director #producer it’s next to impossible that you will shine your best !!!!

'So here’s to all the gorgeous, talented, hardworking, passionate #starsbehindthestars my deepest #gratitude I m nothing without you I love and honour you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriram Nene/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene are celebrating 23 years of a happy marriage.

Mads wishes Sriram: 'Happy anniversary to the love of my life. You have made my life better in every way and I’d do it all over again for you! Here’s to another 23 years of happiness together. I love you!'

He wishes her right back: 'Happy 23rd Anniversary to my beautiful wife aka my heart, my soul, and my life! Every year my love for you keeps growing as we continue together on this wonderful journey of life. I am so grateful for you and the life that we have built together. Here’s to many more years of love, happiness, and adventures. I love you so much babe!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapooor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor turned 60 on October 17, and his wife Maheep Kapoor wishes him: 'Happy Birthday to our rock my teammate Grateful for you always, everyday #60NeverLookedSoGood Love you & to many, many, many celebrations together.'

Anil Kapoor wishes his younger brother too: 'Sanjay, I admire your spirit, humour, never die attitude, the way you look after and love our mother and your family...I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artist Happy 60th Birthday Sanjay! Love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

The family celebrated the big day in Dubai, and Sanjay's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, shares a happy picture with brother Jahaan Kapoor and their parents.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Kavita Kaushik holidays in Rome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta is festive ready in California.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan, who is on a holiday in Dubai, poses for her husband, Shirish Kunder.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Divya Dutta meets Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia at the Khushwant Singh LitFest in Kasauli.