News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara Cheers Her Majnu!

Kiara Cheers Her Majnu!

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 18, 2023 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk lined up to watch Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu, which begins streaming on Netflix from Friday, January 20.

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

A day after he celebrated his 38th birthday, Sidharth Malhotra promotes his new film, where he plays a spy.

 

Kiara Advani arrives to cheer for Sid. Will the couple marry in February?

Do read: How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began

 

This is Rashmika Mandanna's second Bollywood film after the Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Goodbye.

 

Rashmika plays a blind woman in the film.

 

Parmeet Sethi has an important role.

 

Zakir Hussain also stars.

 

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Nora Fatehi.

 

Rhea Chakraborty with Monica Dogra.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi.

 

Karan Johar, who gave Sid his first break in Student Of The Year.

 

Shakun Batra sirected Sid in Kapoor & Sons.

 

Milap Zaveri directed Sid in Marjaavaan.

 

Jalpa and Sachin Khedekar.

 

Sajid Khan gets out of Bigg Boss 16 and heads for a movie screening.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
When Bollywood Travelled To Pakistan
When Bollywood Travelled To Pakistan
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
What Kiara May Wear To Her Wedding
What Kiara May Wear To Her Wedding
All we've is a pair of dress, passport: Sudan evacuees
All we've is a pair of dress, passport: Sudan evacuees
The only Indian who fought Muhammad Ali dies
The only Indian who fought Muhammad Ali dies
Wipro Q4 net profit dips marginally to Rs 3,074.5 cr
Wipro Q4 net profit dips marginally to Rs 3,074.5 cr
Protesting wrestlers tarnishing India's image: PT Usha
Protesting wrestlers tarnishing India's image: PT Usha

More like this

Kiara-Sid Make Relationship Official?

Kiara-Sid Make Relationship Official?

Is Sidharth A Majnu In Real Life?

Is Sidharth A Majnu In Real Life?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances