First things first. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is NOT a remake of Akshay Kumar's original horror comedy.

"This is a franchise," reveals Kiara Advani, the new film's leading lady.

"The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first horror comedy that I had seen, and it was the best one made in our country," Kiara adds.

"What they created, the characters of Manjulika, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, those shoes are too big for us to fill in, and we're not attempting to do so," says Kiara. "We're just trying to do the best we can."

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani make a grand entrance.

Was Kartik Aaryan the first choice for the film?

Director Anees Bazmee discusses why he chose the actor: "Unme ek ajeeb badmaashi thi!."

In the trailer, Kartik's character claims that he finds Donald J Trump's tweets 'ulte'. What does he think of Narendra Modi's tweets?

Did Kartik try to scare Kiara during the shoot?

