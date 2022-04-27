News
'Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's shoes are too big for us to fill'

'Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's shoes are too big for us to fill'

By AFSAR DAYATAR
April 27, 2022 17:49 IST
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

First things first. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is NOT a remake of Akshay Kumar's original horror comedy.

"This is a franchise," reveals Kiara Advani, the new film's leading lady.

"The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first horror comedy that I had seen, and it was the best one made in our country," Kiara adds.

"What they created, the characters of Manjulika, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, those shoes are too big for us to fill in, and we're not attempting to do so," says Kiara. "We're just trying to do the best we can."

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us moments from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer launch.

 

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani make a grand entrance.

 

Was Kartik Aaryan the first choice for the film?

Director Anees Bazmee discusses why he chose the actor: "Unme ek ajeeb badmaashi thi!."

 

In the trailer, Kartik's character claims that he finds Donald J Trump's tweets 'ulte'. What does he think of Narendra Modi's tweets?

Find out in the video below!

 

Did Kartik feel pressure about stepping into Akshay Kumar's shoes? KA answers in the video below:

 

Did Kartik try to scare Kiara during the shoot?

Whether he did or not, he certainly got laughs from the audience.

 

Do Akshay and Vidya make an appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Anees Bazmee tells us:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases on May 20.

AFSAR DAYATAR
