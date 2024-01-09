Katrina Enjoys 'Dilli Ki Sardi'

Nimrat gets back to work... Sanjana takes a break... Sobhita finds peace...
Katrina Kaif takes her new film Merry Christmas to Delhi and enjoys 'Dilli ki sardi'.
Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys a walk in London.
Nimrat Kaur gets poetic on her first day of work, 'Dil main dher saara pyaar... peechay sunset ki bahaar... aur achi waalee selfies beshumaar!!! Saal ka pehla work day kuch aisey hua paar...'
Sanjana Sanghi takes a break in Goa and writes, 'Only felt right to try and sum up the most hectic year of my life yet in the most quiet & wholesome way possible. Big ups to @airbnb for making sure i wrapped 2023 in a way which was all that & more.'
Aahana Kumra is 'dreaming of palaces' at Narender Bhavan, Bikaner.
'How comforting that ultimately, nothing matters,' says Sobhita Dhulipala.
Athiya Shetty enjoys life in Cape Town.
Sonal Chauhan spends a day at the Vineyard in Virginia.
Surbhi Jyoti enjoys a drink in the US.
Whatever India may say about the Maldives, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi continues to enjoy her birthday celebrations in the exotic islands.
Nia Sharma treks to Chandrashila in Uttarakhand.