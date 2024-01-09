News
Katrina Enjoys 'Dilli Ki Sardi'

Katrina Enjoys 'Dilli Ki Sardi'

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 09, 2024 12:04 IST
Nimrat gets back to work... Sanjana takes a break... Sobhita finds peace...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif takes her new film Merry Christmas to Delhi and enjoys 'Dilli ki sardi'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys a walk in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur gets poetic on her first day of work, 'Dil main dher saara pyaar... peechay sunset ki bahaar... aur achi waalee selfies beshumaar!!! Saal ka pehla work day kuch aisey hua paar...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi takes a break in Goa and writes, 'Only felt right to try and sum up the most hectic year of my life yet in the most quiet & wholesome way possible. Big ups to @airbnb for making sure i wrapped 2023 in a way which was all that & more.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra is 'dreaming of palaces' at Narender Bhavan, Bikaner.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

'How comforting that ultimately, nothing matters,' says Sobhita Dhulipala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty enjoys life in Cape Town.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan spends a day at the Vineyard in Virginia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti enjoys a drink in the US.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Whatever India may say about the Maldives, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi continues to enjoy her birthday celebrations in the exotic islands.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma treks to Chandrashila in Uttarakhand.

Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes

Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes

High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

