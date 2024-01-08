Ranbir-Alia Party, Animal-Style!

IMAGE: When Bobby Deol speaks, everyone listens!

Left to right: Rashmika Mandanna, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Siddhant Karnick, Babloo Prithiveeraj and Ranbir Kapoor at Animal's success bash. All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Despite the polarising reactions, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is a resounding success at the box office.

It's a career high for Ranbir Kapoor, his biggest hit till date.

The cast and crew came together over the weekend to celebrate Animal's monstrous success.

Ranbir Kapoor attended the success bash with wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt.

Ranbir looked suave in all-black while Alia opted for a blue ensemble and heels.

Triptii Dimri, who played Zoya in the film, was a head-turner at the party.

Age is just a number, Anil Kapoor proves yet again with his dapper appearance.

Bobby Deol opted for a white vest with black pants and white shoes. Despite the short screen time, his villainous role became the most talked about character in film.

So popular, in fact, that his character Abrar Haque will be resurrected in the film's sequel, Animal Park.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Co-Producer Kishan Kumar.

Amidst February wedding rumours with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet makes a stylish appearance, minus beau.

The ever so gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia arrives in style. But where's Vijay Varma?

Vidya Balan ditched her usual sari and opted for a glamorous outfit.

Radhika Madan.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

Suniel Shetty.

Arshad Warsi.

Suresh Oberoi, who played a pivotal part in Animal, was accompanied by son Vivek Oberoi.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who reigned as a movie khalnayak in the 1960s and early 1970s, also made a brief appearance in the film.

Meezaan Jafri and Zaheer Iqbal.

Sajid Khan is currently busy with his directorial comeback 100%, starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sonu Nigam gave his voice to the melodious song Papa Meri Jaan in Animal.

T-Series Chairman and Animal Co-Producer Bhushan Kumar addresses the audience at the success bash.