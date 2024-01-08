Coming Movie Attractions In January

So many movies are lining up for release, but what does January bring us?

The year starts well with a refreshing mix of thrills, superheroes, biopics and men -- as well as women! -- in uniform.

Joginder Tuteja lists our theatrical entertainment for the month.

Merry Christmas

Release date: January 12

The master of thrillers Sriram Raghavan returns after 2018's Andhadhun and this time, he has cast an unlikely pair -- Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Two strangers meet on Christmas, and set the tone for a thrilling ride.

Made in Hindi and Tamil, please click here to read more about the film.

Lal Salaam

Release date: January 12

Aishwarya Rajinikanth makes her directorial comeback after eight years and directs her superstar father Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam.

RajiniSir has an extended cameo as Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth take centrestage in the sports drama.

The music is composed by maestro A R Rahman.

Guntur Kaaram

Release date: January 12

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this action movie stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Brahmanandam.

The king of the underworld in Guntur, Karam (Mahesh Babu), falls in love with a journalist (Sreeleela), who wants to expose illegal activities in the city.

Hanu Man

Release date: January 12

Prasanth Varma's superhero movie Hanu Man arrives this Sankranti, and marks actor Teja Sajja' entry in the pan-India arena.

The makers have spent good moolah on the VFX to ensure that audiences enjoy the big screen experience.

Main Atal Hoon

Release date: January 19

Pankaj Tripathi plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee in this biopic.

It's been a struggle for the actor -- brilliant performer as he is -- to play such a stellar role, and he tells us how he did it here.

The film has been directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Fighter

Release date: January 25

Hrithik Roshan didn't have a release in 2023 -- he was last seen in 2022's Vikram Vedha -- but this year promises to be big for the actor.

To start with, he turns 50 on Wednesday, January 10, though that's very hard to tell!

Fighter reunites him with his War and Bang Bang Director Siddharth Anand.

Deepika Padukone adds oomph to this aviation thriller, that also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover.

It's a Republic Day release, and one of those big budget, made-for-theatrical-experience ventures.