Kartik-Kriti's Day Out At The Taj Mahal

Priyanka's day out with Malti... Neha relaxes in Dubai... Sharmila enjoys an exhibition...
Kartik Aaryan strikes a pose with Kriti Sanon in front of the Taj Mahal, and he captions it: 'Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz'.
Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada releases on February 17.
Kartik does his version of Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose.
He also danced on his new song Munda Sona Hoon Main.
'Your love makes me unstoppable,' he writes.
'Agra jaa kar petha nahi kharida toh mummy se bahut dant padti,' says Kartik.
Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, is making memories with daughter Malti Marie in Aspen, Colorado.
Neha Sharma relaxes in Dubai.
Jennifer Winget says hello from Goa.
Sharmila Tagore at a photography exhibition of Bombay Cinestars at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Noida.
Lisa Ray at the Dhaka Art Summit.
Shirley Setia in Christchurch in her native New Zealand.
Shekhar Kapur promotes What's Love Got To Do With It with its Writer-Producer Jemima Khan in Sydney.