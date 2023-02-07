News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kartik-Kriti's Day Out At The Taj Mahal

Kartik-Kriti's Day Out At The Taj Mahal

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 07, 2023 12:23 IST
Priyanka's day out with Malti... Neha relaxes in Dubai... Sharmila enjoys an exhibition...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan strikes a pose with Kriti Sanon in front of the Taj Mahal, and he captions it: 'Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz'.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada releases on February 17.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik does his version of Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose.

He also danced on his new song Munda Sona Hoon Main.

'Your love makes me unstoppable,' he writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

'Agra jaa kar petha nahi kharida toh mummy se bahut dant padti,' says Kartik.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, is making memories with daughter Malti Marie in Aspen, Colorado.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma relaxes in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget says hello from Goa.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Sharmila Tagore at a photography exhibition of Bombay Cinestars at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Noida.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray at the Dhaka Art Summit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia in Christchurch in her native New Zealand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Kapur/Instagram

Shekhar Kapur promotes What's Love Got To Do With It with its Writer-Producer Jemima Khan in Sydney.

REDIFF MOVIES
