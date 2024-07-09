News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena's Hot Mirror Selfie!

Kareena's Hot Mirror Selfie!

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 09, 2024 10:12 IST
Kangana plants a tree... Disha promotes Kalki...Kriti makes memories at the British Grand Prix...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The holiday simply doesn't end for Kareena Kapoor!

The actor is currently in Greece with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, and she shares a mirror selfie and asks, 'is it Monday?'

Her sister Karisma Kapoor voices our thoughts as she comments, 'Everyone wants ur Monday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is also vacationing and posts, 'Let’s take some self timed photos & videos shall we?? #vacay #colorful'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut does her bit for nature.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani promotes her character Roxie from Kalki 2898 AD.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon makes memories at the British Grand Prix, 'WHAT A DAY! WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!! My first race ever, that too at the home of F1, Silverstone! And what a race!!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda is 'feeling particularly naadaan this Monday morning.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan shares a picture with son Zehaan and writes, 'Guess who loves to party ????? Guess who loves the camera???? Zehaan and Mommy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol and his sons Karan and Rajveer enjoy a 'countryside reunion'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah shares a BTS picture with her hairstylist Sandhya Bellarae and make-up artist Pallavi Symons and calls it 'My happiest place!!!!' 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhanth Chaturvedi looks out for the Darjeeling sunset.

