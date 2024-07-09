Kareena's Hot Mirror Selfie!

Kangana plants a tree... Disha promotes Kalki...Kriti makes memories at the British Grand Prix...
The holiday simply doesn't end for Kareena Kapoor!
The actor is currently in Greece with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, and she shares a mirror selfie and asks, 'is it Monday?'
Her sister Karisma Kapoor voices our thoughts as she comments, 'Everyone wants ur Monday.'
Huma Qureshi is also vacationing and posts, 'Let’s take some self timed photos & videos shall we?? #vacay #colorful'.
Kangana Ranaut does her bit for nature.
Disha Patani promotes her character Roxie from Kalki 2898 AD.
Kriti Sanon makes memories at the British Grand Prix, 'WHAT A DAY! WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!! My first race ever, that too at the home of F1, Silverstone! And what a race!!!'
Kriti Kharbanda is 'feeling particularly naadaan this Monday morning.'
Gauahar Khan shares a picture with son Zehaan and writes, 'Guess who loves to party ????? Guess who loves the camera???? Zehaan and Mommy.'
Sunny Deol and his sons Karan and Rajveer enjoy a 'countryside reunion'.
Shefali Shah shares a BTS picture with her hairstylist Sandhya Bellarae and make-up artist Pallavi Symons and calls it 'My happiest place!!!!'
Siddhanth Chaturvedi looks out for the Darjeeling sunset.