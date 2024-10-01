Kareena's Cake Time With Inaaya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turned seven, and the family got together to celebrate the happy event.

Saif Ali Khan had once famously said in a movie that 'Cake khaane ke liye hum kahi bhi ja sakte hai' and he makes sure to take a bite from niece Inaaya's hand. Daddy Kunal seems to take the dialogue seriously too!

Saba Pataudi waits patiently for her turn.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's son Jeh, on the other hand, doesn't seem quite as patient and eyes the cake.

Awww!

The siblings get together for a pic.

Kunal's sister Karishma Kemmu joins in the fun.

Kareena and Saba pose for a picture.

Taimur, caught candid.

The family cheers for Inaaya.

Soha's friend Niranjana Unnikrishnan and Angad Bedi and his son Guriq join in.

