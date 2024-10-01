News
Home  » Movies » Kareena's Cake Time With Inaaya

Kareena's Cake Time With Inaaya

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 01, 2024 06:17 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turned seven, and the family got together to celebrate the happy event.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan had once famously said in a movie that 'Cake khaane ke liye hum kahi bhi ja sakte hai' and he makes sure to take a bite from niece Inaaya's hand. Daddy Kunal seems to take the dialogue seriously too!

Saba Pataudi waits patiently for her turn.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's son Jeh, on the other hand, doesn't seem quite as patient and eyes the cake.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Awww!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

The siblings get together for a pic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kunal's sister Karishma Kemmu joins in the fun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Kareena and Saba pose for a picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Taimur, caught candid.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

The family cheers for Inaaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha's friend Niranjana Unnikrishnan and Angad Bedi and his son Guriq join in.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
