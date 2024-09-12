News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena, Saif, Arjun At Malaika's Father's Funeral

Kareena, Saif, Arjun At Malaika's Father's Funeral

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 12, 2024 14:27 IST
Malaika and Amrita Arora's friends from the film industry came together to offer their condolences as their father Anil Mehta was laid to rest at the Santa Cruz Hindu crematorium in Mumbai on September 12.

 

 

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Malaika Arora was reportedly in Pune when she heard the tragic news of her father Anil Mehta plunging to his death from his sixth floor residence.

 

Malaika's son Arhaan Khan.

 

Malaika's ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her way past fans and the media.

 

She's followed by Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

 

Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan arrives with his wife Sshura Khan.

He was among the first to arrive at Anil Mehta's home Ayesha Manor in Bandra, north west Mumbai, after the incident happened.

 

Farah Khan Kunder and her brother Sajid Khan.

 

Sohail Khan with son Nirvaan Khan.

 

Gauahar Khan.

 

Geeta Kapur had formed a close bond with her co-judge Malaika on the India's Best Dancer reality show.

 

Terence Lewis was among the judges on the dance reality show.

 

Guru Randhawa.

 

Last night, Arpita Khan Sharma arrived to condole with her former sister-in-law Malaika.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

'Prima Facie Looks Like Suicide'
Malaika: 'He Was A Gentle Soul'
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support
Indian-origin soldier killed in car attack in West Bank
PIX: Mumbai's First Sarvajanik Bappa
Ajmer Dargah to hold vegetarian langar for PM's bday
Row over Modi's visit to CJI's home for Ganpati puja
