IMAGE: Malaika and Amrita Arora with their parents, Joyce Polycarb and Anil Arora. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died after he fell from the sixth floor of a building in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

The police panchnama will make things clear, the source said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Express newspaper reports that Malaika's parents Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora separated when she was 11.

It also quotes a past Filmfare interview, where Malaika had spoken about her parents: 'I had a wonderful childhood but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too.

'My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent.

'Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms.'