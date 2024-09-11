News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'He Has Not Committed Suicide, It's An Accident'

'He Has Not Committed Suicide, It's An Accident'

Source: PTI
September 11, 2024 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Malaika and Amrita Arora with their parents, Joyce Polycarb and Anil Arora. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died after he fell from the sixth floor of a building in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

The police panchnama will make things clear, the source said.

 

Meanwhile, the Indian Express newspaper reports that Malaika's parents Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora separated when she was 11.

It also quotes a past Filmfare interview, where Malaika had spoken about her parents: 'I had a wonderful childhood but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too.

'My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent.

'Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Suicide Prevention Day: How To Help...
Suicide Prevention Day: How To Help...
In financial distress? Seek help, don't commit suicide
In financial distress? Seek help, don't commit suicide
Facebook launches suicide prevention tools in India
Facebook launches suicide prevention tools in India
Statue of Unity can 'fall anytime', says X post
Statue of Unity can 'fall anytime', says X post
Why Jr NTR Is 'Very Nervous'
Why Jr NTR Is 'Very Nervous'
Q-comm cos expand Tier-II ops ahead of festival season
Q-comm cos expand Tier-II ops ahead of festival season
'No One's Home Should Be Destroyed Like Mine'
'No One's Home Should Be Destroyed Like Mine'

More like this

Feeling low? Please read this!

Feeling low? Please read this!

'I don't feel happy. Please help'

'I don't feel happy. Please help'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances