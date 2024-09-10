Suicide Prevention Day: How To Help A Student In Distress

Failure in examinations, the inability to get an expected score or admission to an educational institution of one's choice often precipitates distress in students and may increase the risk of suicide, warns Dr Rakesh K Chadda.

How to improve your child's mental health? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Increasing incidents of suicide among young students has emerged as a major public health issue in India in recent years.

As per data available with the National Crime Records Bureau of India, the number of suicides among students in India has nearly doubled from 7,696 in 2011 to 13,089 in 2021.

Cities like Kota, Thrissur and Chennai -- all of which are known for their coaching institutions preparing students for medical and engineering entrance exams -- have reported more cases of students attempting or committing this desperate act in the past decade.

It is important to mention here that undiagnosed mental health issues are also a major source and cause of suicide.

Nearly half of the mental health problems begin at the age of 14; those who suffer from them generally realise it, or get it diagnosed, by the age of 24.

Thus, a section of students are always at risk of suicide if mental health problems like depression or psychosis remain unidentified.

Due to increasing competitiveness and increased expectations from parents, teachers and society, students today face a lot of stress.

Failure in examinations, the inability to get an expected score or admission to an educational institution of one's choice often precipitates distress in students and may increase the risk of suicide.

What are the warning signs?

When it comes to failure or bullying in schools, teachers, parents and peers need to be aware of the warning signs, which indicate distress in a student.

Some common pointers include:

Becoming withdrawn, missing meals, sleeping less.

Ignoring personal care.

Spending too much time in the washroom (suspected substance use).

Becoming irritable, withdrawn, tends to cry.

Neglecting the previously enjoyable activities like going out with friends, hobbies, sports, etc.

Not waking up in time for classes or missing classes.

Appears to lose interest in academics, not completing assignments, reducing or stopping interacting with friends and classmates.

Excessive use of screentime, Internet use.

All the above signs are pointers that a student is in distress and needs help.

In such cases, parents and teachers need to encourage the child to seek help.

If the situation is discussed calmly, the child may be receptive.

Parents should not be critical and must avoid comparing their child's performance with siblings, cousins or those in the neighbourhood. They need to be aware of the capabilities of their child.

It may be helpful to highlight the positive qualities and performances in the past that were good.

One could discuss the change in her/his daily routine (eating, sleeping, outdoor activities, classes, performance in tests and examinations) with the student.

It is important to remember that in 2019 alone, 10,335 students committed suicide; this means that approximately one Indian student commits suicide every hour.

One also needs to remember that, for every such tragic death, there may be 10 to 20 failed attempts which should be seen as warning signs.

It is also important to underline the fact that many suicides remain unreported in India.

Hence, it is crucial for the parents, teachers and peers to be always on alert, especially if you identify a change in the child.

How to know if a child is in distress

You can start by observing if there are changes in your child's routine and behaviour. If there is, ask if she/he is feeling tense, anxious, low or sad.

Is s/he feeling like crying, is irritable or losing her/his temper?

Is s/he not enjoying hobbies or other things which she/he used to enjoy?

Is s/he having difficulty in getting sleep or is suddenly feeling excessively sleepy?

It is possible that the child is getting bullied in school or is being subjected to cyber bullying or facing some other problem.

If s/he admits that s/he is facing any of these problems, gently offer to consult the school counsellor or a psychologist. It is likely that s/he will be receptive to the suggestion.

How to help a child in distress

Building resilience remains one of the most effective suicide prevention strategies.

Resilience is the capacity and dynamic process of overcoming stress and adversity while maintaining normal psychological and physical functioning.

It helps one adapt in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats and other significant sources of stress.

Sympathetic listening and providing emotional support help in strengthening resilience.

Leisure activities and hobbies act as a protective factor against suicidal thoughts. An inverse relationship has been observed between the time spent in leisure activities and suicidal ideation, particularly in adolescents.

Schools also have an important role in preventing suicide among students by having regular mental health screenings and arranging professional help for those who are identified as being at risk.

Students also need to be taught about anxiety management, coping skills and various other skills needed to face life's challenges.

Some of the basic mental health promotion strategies are listed below.

Besides keeping one in good mental health, they offer protection from stress and reduce the risk of commiting suicide:

Regular sleeping and waking hours.

Eight hours of sleep every day.

A healthy diet.

Maintaining social communication.

Regular physical exercise.

Staying away from alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

Dr Rakesh K Chadda is head of psychiatry at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad. He is also the president-elect of the World Association of Social Psychiatry.