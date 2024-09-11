News
Arbaaz-Arjun Arrive To Lend Support

Last updated on: September 11, 2024 18:18 IST
IMAGE: Malaika Arora with Anil Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika and Amrita Arora's father, Anil Arora, allegedly died by suicide on September 11.

He jumped off the sixth floor of the building he was residing in.

Malaika was in Pune at the time of the incident and she rushed back as soon as she heard the news.

 

IMAGE: The residence where Malaika's parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, live. Photograph: ANI

Among the first to reach the spot was Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

 

He was followed by his younger brother Sohail Khan and their parents, Salma and Salim Khan. Sohail's son Nirvaan Khan accompanied them.

 

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday also made their way to the location as did Malaika's former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

