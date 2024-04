Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

What do the Kapoor sisters do on a night out with the Arora sisters?

Karisma gave us a little peek by posting pictures of a fun night with Kareena, Malaika and Amrita. Mallika Bhat joined in too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma captions it, 'The OG Crew' and in case you didn't get that, Saba Pataudi makes it clearer in her comment: 'The REAL CREW.'

Yes, it's a shout-out to Kareena's latest film Crew, which is doing quite well at the box office.