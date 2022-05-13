News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are Seema-Sohail Khan Filing for Divorce?

Are Seema-Sohail Khan Filing for Divorce?

Source: ANI
May 13, 2022 18:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan's marriage of 24 years has reportedly come to an end.

The couple have apparently filed for divorce on Friday, May 13.

Several images of Sohail and Seema leaving the family court in Mumbai have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

'What? This is so sad,' an Instagram user wrote.

'OMG! Can't believe,' another one wrote.

 

In the show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the couple were shown as living separately for a long time.

They tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan, in 2000.

In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why I Played A Killer Cop
Why I Played A Killer Cop
Will Akshay-Abbas-Mustan make Khiladi 2?
Will Akshay-Abbas-Mustan make Khiladi 2?
Why Kartik Aaryan Wants Rs 100 CRORES!
Why Kartik Aaryan Wants Rs 100 CRORES!
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed is dead
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed is dead
Lakra to lead India as Rupinder out of Asia Cup
Lakra to lead India as Rupinder out of Asia Cup
Reliance top-ranked Indian firm on Forbes Global list
Reliance top-ranked Indian firm on Forbes Global list
The $44-bn Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Musk
The $44-bn Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Musk

More like this

Caption this! Let us know what Varun was thinking

Caption this! Let us know what Varun was thinking

Why Bollywood Must Go Back To Kashmir

Why Bollywood Must Go Back To Kashmir

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances