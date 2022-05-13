Are Seema-Sohail Khan Filing for Divorce?

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan's marriage of 24 years has reportedly come to an end.

The couple have apparently filed for divorce on Friday, May 13.

Several images of Sohail and Seema leaving the family court in Mumbai have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

'What? This is so sad,' an Instagram user wrote.

'OMG! Can't believe,' another one wrote.

In the show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the couple were shown as living separately for a long time.

They tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan, in 2000.

In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy.