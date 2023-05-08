Sonam's Namaste At Coronation Concert

Sonam Kapoor took centrestage at the Coronation Concert at Windsor castle on May 7, a day after King Charles III's coronation as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth.
Her speech served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from 56 Commonwealth countries.
Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his song Higher Love, accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.
She began her speech with 'Namaste' and was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood.
Sonam's video was shared by mum Sunita Kapoor, who wrote, 'So proud! Such an honour!'
Sonam's family -- including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor -- gave her a shout-out by posting emojis on Sunita's post.
Sonam wore an elegant Bardot gown, designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead.
She posted pictures on Instagram and captioned them: 'Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home.'