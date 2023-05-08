Sonam's Namaste At Coronation Concert

Photograph: Ian West-Pool/Getty Images

Sonam Kapoor took centrestage at the Coronation Concert at Windsor castle on May 7, a day after King Charles III's coronation as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth.

Her speech served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from 56 Commonwealth countries.

Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his song Higher Love, accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

She began her speech with 'Namaste' and was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood.

Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sonam's video was shared by mum Sunita Kapoor, who wrote, 'So proud! Such an honour!'

Sonam's family -- including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor -- gave her a shout-out by posting emojis on Sunita's post.

Photograph: Ian West-Pool/Getty Images

Sonam wore an elegant Bardot gown, designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead.

She posted pictures on Instagram and captioned them: 'Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home.'