Ready For Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam?

Priyanka goes shopping with Malti... Jacqueline has a request... Huma is a chaotic mess...
Aishwarya Rajinikanth can't contain her excitement as she unveils her famous father's look in her coming film, Lal Salaam.
'#Moideenbhai... welcome... #lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing,' she writes, introducing Rajinikanth's character.
Also starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, Lal Salaam will have music by A R Rahman and release later this year.
Posting a BTS picture from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger Shroff says, 'Need a seat after what we went through'.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's loved-up picture is giving us ultimate couple goals.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes toy shopping with daughter Malti Marie in New Jersey and calls it 'Saturday done right'.
'Chand mera dil, chandni ho tum,' writes Madhuri Dixit as she gets ready to step out in a floral printed Masaba Gupta sari.
Jacqueline Fernandez asks everyone to help stray animals in the summer: 'These water bowls will help stray animals during these difficult summer months to hydrate and stay cool!! I sincerely request all those who can to pls get these mitti bowls or even mitti bowls from your own local potters and place them outside your buildings.'
Huma Qureshi believes in 'embracing the chaotic mess that I AM.'
Shehnaaz Gill shoots with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for her celebrity chat show Desi Vibes, calls him 'Bhagwan of acting'.
Esha Deol looks pretty in her no-makeup, sun-kissed, selfie.