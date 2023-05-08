News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ready For Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam?

Ready For Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 08, 2023 11:05 IST
Priyanka goes shopping with Malti... Jacqueline has a request... Huma is a chaotic mess...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Instagram

Aishwarya Rajinikanth can't contain her excitement as she unveils her famous father's look in her coming film, Lal Salaam.

'#Moideenbhai... welcome... #lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing,' she writes, introducing Rajinikanth's character.

Also starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, Lal Salaam will have music by A R Rahman and release later this year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Posting a BTS picture from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger Shroff says, 'Need a seat after what we went through'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's loved-up picture is giving us ultimate couple goals.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes toy shopping with daughter Malti Marie in New Jersey and calls it 'Saturday done right'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

'Chand mera dil, chandni ho tum,' writes Madhuri Dixit as she gets ready to step out in a floral printed Masaba Gupta sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez asks everyone to help stray animals in the summer: 'These water bowls will help stray animals during these difficult summer months to hydrate and stay cool!! I sincerely request all those who can to pls get these mitti bowls or even mitti bowls from your own local potters and place them outside your buildings.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi believes in 'embracing the chaotic mess that I AM.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill shoots with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for her celebrity chat show Desi Vibes, calls him 'Bhagwan of acting'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol looks pretty in her no-makeup, sun-kissed, selfie.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
