IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Karan Johar is bowled over by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

On Thursday morning, Khan's bestie couldn't stop rabing about the film on Instagram.

'OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium... it's the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame,' Karan starts off by praising Director Atlee.

He then moves to the cast members, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

'How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant.'

Deepika Padukone's cameo is one of the highlights of the film, and it has left Karan 'mesmerised'.

'Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP.'

Karan concluded by heaping praise on SRK: 'And what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk... he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He's the emperor and we bow down in admiration...

'If you haven't seen #jawan then you don't know what you're missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan. Congratulations!!! Juggernaut Alert'.

Priyamani replies, 'Thank you so much @karanjohar sir means a lot.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Twitter

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan enjoyed a movie date with Mahesh Bhatt and writes, 'It took @iamsrk and #Jawaan to get the both of us out on a movie date night after I don't know how many years! And what a fabulous film -- mind is blown is happy @Atlee_dir wow Sir Shah Rukh Khan gets more amazing with each film. Huge congratulations all round.'

Shah Rukh replies, 'Thank u ma'am!!! My regards to sir as well... Now I'll do more movies soon so u guys can go on such dates more often. Ha ha... love u.'