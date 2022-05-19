No Men For Taapsee's Dhak Dhak

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Dia Mirza in Dhak Dhak. Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Like Taapsee Pannu the actress, Taapsee Pannu the producer is determined to break barriers.

Her first production Blurr sees her in a double role as a blind woman and her twin sister.

Now, in her second sojourn as producer -- Dhak Dhak, which, for Bollywood fans, is synonymous with a much-loved superstar and her superhot song but clearly refers to something else here -- Taapsee won't act.

Instead, we will see four feisty women from different generations taking off on a motorbike trip on their own.

The protagonists are played by the stupendous Ratna Pathak Shah, the talented-but-neglected Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh (fresh from her triumph in Shonali Bose's Raat Rani from the Amazon anthology Modern Love: Mumbai) and Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star, Sanjana Sanghi.

IMAGE: Taapsee, centre, with her managing partner, Pranjal Khandhdiya of Outsiders Films LLP, left, and Ajit Andhare, CEO, Viacom18 Studios. Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

The fact that Taapsee is not starring in Dhak Dhak is not as unusual as the fact the film has no male characters.

It will be just the four women and their killer machines.

This will be the first Indian film in recent times with no male characters.