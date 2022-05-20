News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Play The MAZEDAAR Bollywood Quiz

Play The MAZEDAAR Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 20, 2022 09:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi quiz?

All you have to do is simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Bharat
B. Thugs of Hindostan
C. Zero
  A. Bharat
 
A. Khushi
B. Akele Hum Akele Tum
C. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
  C. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
 
A. Hichki
B. Mardaani 2
C. No One Killed Jessica
  A. Hichki
 
A. Sailaab
B. Saajan
C. 100 Days
  B. Saajan
 
A. Love Aaj Kal
B. Shuddh Desi Romance
C. Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani
  C. Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani
 
A. Aitraaz
B. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
C. Andaaz
  A. Aitraaz
 
A. Lage Raho Munnabhai
B. Khosla Ka Ghosla
C. Khatta Meetha
  A. Lage Raho Munnabhai
 
A. Yeh Hai Jalwa
B. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
C. Biwi No 1
  B. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
 
A. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
B. The Girl on the Train
C. Golmaal Again
  C. Golmaal Again
 
A. Caravan
B. Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke
C. Chirag
  C. Chirag
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
