Kangana Does Her Bit For Shimla

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut visited some cloudburst-affected areas in Rampur in Shimla on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, taking stock of the situation.

Relief and rescue operations are being carried out in the flood-affected Samej village near Rampur following the catastrophic cloudbursts that occurred on August 1.

Photograph: ANI Photo

According to data from the State Disaster Management Authority, 85 roads, including two National Highways, have been closed in the state due to landslides and excessive rain.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A total of 116 electricity supply schemes and 65 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana fulfils her duties in Shimla, even as her Mumbai bungalow, which had faced demolition in 2020, is up for sale.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana has been quite serious about her new role ever since she won the elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The beautiful hill station of Shimla is going through its share of troubles ever since the cloudburst this month.

Houses have been washed away, and many people are reported missing.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana targeted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu over the allocation of central government's fund to the people saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives funds to Sukhu but he does not give it to the people.

She claimed that people displaced by the catastrophic flood haven't got Rs 7 lakh allotted to them from the central government's fund and demanded that a special enquiry be conducted.

"The condition of state government is visible to everyone. The displaced people haven't got Rs 7 lakhs allotted to them from the central government's fund. The state government has no sentiments for the people of the area. PM Modi will give the funds to Sukhuji but he will not give it to the people. A special enquiry should be conducted here."