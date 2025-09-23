Kalki Exit: SRK Stands Tall With Deepika

'Shah Rukh takes any attack on his friends personally.'

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

With her firm stance on her fee and her fixed working hours to look after her daughter Dua, Deepika Padukone seems to be rubbing some filmmakers the wrong way.

The Internet is brimming with negative comments about Deepika's exit from Kalki.

Amidst the backlash, Deepika has found support from Shah Rukh Khan who, it may be recalled, started his gender-bias-in-reverse policy with Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express by placing her name above his own in the credit titles.

SRK, who is currently working with Deepika in his home production King, has assured Deepika she would be his first choice as leading lady in any project of his that does justice to her presence.

"Both Deepika and Ranveer are very close to Shah Rukh. He is very fond of them, and very protective about them. Shah Rukh takes any attack on his friends personally," a close friend of Shah Rukh reveals to Subhash K Jha.

