Kajol-Nysa Are Two Chopsticks

Urvashi gets the blues... Diana is grateful... how Arjun kills time...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol gives us a peek into her bond with daughter Nysa: 'Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela gets the blues in Bhopal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty shares her experience of playing Kesar in Azaad: 'Playing Kesar will always be such a memorable experience for me. I don't think anyone imagined I could be a 'गांव की छोरी', and yet, I have never felt so connected to a character before.

'I'm so grateful to @gattukapoor and @pragyakapoor_ for considering me for this part and for rooting for me. It's so satisfying to be a part of telling good stories, and Azaad is just that -- a sweet, warm, heartfelt tale.

'I've always loved horses, and now more than ever, I wish I could have one of my own!!!

'Sharing the screen with @ajaydevgn was truly an honor, and watching his craft up close was an inspiring experience.

'@rashathadani and @aamandevgan, wishing the two of you sooooo much love, light, and positivity on your journey ahead. This is only the beginning, and you have sooooo much to achieve from here on. Shine bright.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor shows off her unique clutch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias takes a mirror selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor knows how to kill time when he is not shooting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

'The incredible hair and make up team that created the look of Meghna Barua for #pataallok2 @makeup_shasankad @makeupbyshoeb @raissa.aranha96 And the indomitable @raju.mahto8march who understands what is needed even before it is articulated. So lucky to be surrounded by such warmth,' Tillotama Shome tells us as she shares a picture with makeup and hairstylists Shoeb and Raissa Aranha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani looks like a garden.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna takes in the view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia wishes her hairstylist Younten Tsomo: 'There are some who are family and some who are friends and there are some who more... Happy birthday our beautiful, brave, talented, smart, patient, hardwarking, incredible (yes I can go on n on) @yountentsomo you mean the world to me and to us … we love you Younten Massi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan shares a picture from her Dubai tour.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com