'I Aimed For The Top'

'I am the chosen one.'

IMAGE: Karan Veer Mehra wins Bigg Boss 18. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Veer Mehra/Instagram

Karan Veer Mehra believes he is the 'chosen one' after winning back-to-back Hindi reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18.

The actor lifted the Bigg Boss 18 trophy after beating Vivian Dsena.

"I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened," Karan says.

"I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before when I used to cry over little things, I would feel bad. Now, I believe that it's okay."

Karan's Bigg Boss journey was a roller-coaster ride, and included intense fights with Vivian Dsena and Sara Khan, funny jokes on Avinash Mishra and love for Chum Darang.

Regarding his sour relationship with Vivian, winner Karan admitted being jealous of him and said the animosity increased due to the Bigg Boss trophy.

"When two people fight for the same trophy, there will be some bitterness. I was also jealous of him that he got things way easier and sooner than me, which I have admitted many times in the show. But he is also a good family man and that's why I love him," he says.

Six contestants besides Karan made it to the finale: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal.