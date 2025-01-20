Chak De! Girl Makes Her Comeback

Aahana enjoys Lucknow... Shriya takes a stroll... Neha looks at the stars...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram

Chak De! India actor Sagarika Ghatge makes her comeback in a film called Lalat.

'I'm feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement as we reveal the look of my new film Lalat. It's been such a challenging yet fulfilling journey, especially after being away for a while. Getting back to doing what I love hasn't been easy, but I'm so grateful to return with a character that's so different from anything I've done before.

'Every detail of bringing this character to life has been exciting and exhilarating in equal measure. This script, this character instantly drew me back to the world of cinema that I love and I had missed. Every single moment was so so special and I hope I continue to push the envelope and be part of stories that truly touch the heart.'

Sagarika was last seen in the 2020 film, Footfairy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran goes pink in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'A wee bit of food, A wee bit of cold, A wee bit of childhood, A whole lot of good!' shares Aahana Kumra from her Lucknow diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi seeks blessingS at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar takes a stroll in the 'Garden of Love' in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Looking at the stars May be my most favourite childhood memory,' says Neha Sharma from Croatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma takes a selfie and writes, 'Somewhere over the rainbow.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Where's Saiee Manjrekar holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill says, 'Desert heat meets my vibe – turning up the glam in Dubai.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com