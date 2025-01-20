Chak De! Girl Makes Her Comeback

Aahana enjoys Lucknow... Shriya takes a stroll... Neha looks at the stars...
Chak De! India actor Sagarika Ghatge makes her comeback in a film called Lalat.
'I'm feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement as we reveal the look of my new film Lalat. It's been such a challenging yet fulfilling journey, especially after being away for a while. Getting back to doing what I love hasn't been easy, but I'm so grateful to return with a character that's so different from anything I've done before.
'Every detail of bringing this character to life has been exciting and exhilarating in equal measure. This script, this character instantly drew me back to the world of cinema that I love and I had missed. Every single moment was so so special and I hope I continue to push the envelope and be part of stories that truly touch the heart.'
Sagarika was last seen in the 2020 film, Footfairy.
Shriya Saran goes pink in the Maldives.
'A wee bit of food, A wee bit of cold, A wee bit of childhood, A whole lot of good!' shares Aahana Kumra from her Lucknow diaries.
Raai Laxmi seeks blessingS at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Shriya Pilgaonkar takes a stroll in the 'Garden of Love' in Jaipur.
'Looking at the stars May be my most favourite childhood memory,' says Neha Sharma from Croatia.
Adah Sharma takes a selfie and writes, 'Somewhere over the rainbow.'
Where's Saiee Manjrekar holidaying?
Shehnaaz Gill says, 'Desert heat meets my vibe – turning up the glam in Dubai.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com