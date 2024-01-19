Kajal's Swiss Break

Richa-Ali go to Sundance...Sidharth feels at home in Delhi... Harshvardhan leads a van life...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu enjoys a cuppa in Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chaddha/Instagram

Richa Chadha attends the Sundance Film Festival for the world premiere of Girls Will Be Girls.

The actor is also a part of a panel discussion about Entertainers As Activist and she writes, 'Stoked to be on this panel tomorrow Entertainers as activists, in great company too ... for @goldhouseco @sunrisecollective.us morning here at @sundanceorg ! We’re here. आ जाओ भारतीय लोगों? Also stunning hues of the sky, and snow capped mountains, crisp winter air and our abode and my own Bear!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadda/Instagram

Husband Ali Fazal gives her company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra takes his new Web series Indian Police Force to Delhi and writes, 'Weather thanda, sab changa, Dilli da launda.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and Director Rohit Shetty interact with the Delhi crowd too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

'Another day at being fabulous !!!' says Gauahar Khan from Kochi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin is 'somewhere in paradise.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane, who is leading a van life, feels, 'The whole country becomes my home, no cement, no bricks.#VanLife #Unchained.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

'It’s a cold, cold day today here at the @buddh.international.circuit ! It’s 8 degrees! Can’t wait to get into a car and start jury duty. It’s Day 2. Car day. 29 cars plus additional variants of models. And I’m looking forward to driving the cars on the track after the changes made for the @motogp a few months ago. Bike day yesterday was super fun. Enjoyed the tighter corners ( most corners have track width reduced by a third- to increase run-off area as well as make the corners tighter),' says Gul Panag from Buddh International Circuit, Noida.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shares a throwback picture from Abu Dhabi.