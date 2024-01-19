Kajal's Swiss Break

Richa-Ali go to Sundance...Sidharth feels at home in Delhi... Harshvardhan leads a van life...
Kajal A Kitchlu enjoys a cuppa in Switzerland.
Richa Chadha attends the Sundance Film Festival for the world premiere of Girls Will Be Girls.
The actor is also a part of a panel discussion about Entertainers As Activist and she writes, 'Stoked to be on this panel tomorrow Entertainers as activists, in great company too ... for @goldhouseco @sunrisecollective.us morning here at @sundanceorg ! We’re here. आ जाओ भारतीय लोगों? Also stunning hues of the sky, and snow capped mountains, crisp winter air and our abode and my own Bear!'
Husband Ali Fazal gives her company.
Sidharth Malhotra takes his new Web series Indian Police Force to Delhi and writes, 'Weather thanda, sab changa, Dilli da launda.'
Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and Director Rohit Shetty interact with the Delhi crowd too.
'Another day at being fabulous !!!' says Gauahar Khan from Kochi.
Jasmin Bhasin is 'somewhere in paradise.'
Harshvardhan Rane, who is leading a van life, feels, 'The whole country becomes my home, no cement, no bricks.#VanLife #Unchained.'
'It’s a cold, cold day today here at the @buddh.international.circuit ! It’s 8 degrees! Can’t wait to get into a car and start jury duty. It’s Day 2. Car day. 29 cars plus additional variants of models. And I’m looking forward to driving the cars on the track after the changes made for the @motogp a few months ago. Bike day yesterday was super fun. Enjoyed the tighter corners ( most corners have track width reduced by a third- to increase run-off area as well as make the corners tighter),' says Gul Panag from Buddh International Circuit, Noida.
Aahana Kumra shares a throwback picture from Abu Dhabi.