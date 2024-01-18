Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'

After providing viewers with an intimate glimpse into the lives of their favorite stars, blending humour, candid conversations and unexpected revelations, the final episode on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan has social media sensation Orry make his debut.

Like in Season 7, KJo invited influencers Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh to judge the winners of the season across multiple categories.

Mohnish Singh brings you the highlights.

Rise To Fame

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani makes a lot of revelations in his brief but fun-filled conversation.

He credits filmmaker Boney Kapoor for his instant rise to fame.

'Blame Boney Kapoor. The first time I got the limelight was Boney Kapoor’s fault,' he says.

'I was attending his daughter’s birthday and when I entered the gate, all the media was like, ‘Orry, Orry’ and Boney uncle being the gentleman he is, came down to receive me.

‘I was like, ‘Boney uncle, they were screaming my name.

‘He was like, ‘Did you pose?’ and I was like ‘No'.

‘He then grabbed me by the wrist and flung me by the media and said, ‘Yeh Orry hai. Iska photo lelo. Ye mera bachcha hai.’

‘And the media circled me and that’s when I realised this is it. The match was always there and so was the gunpowder and Boney just lit it.’

The Relevance Room

Orry also revealed that he has hired a team of people -- whom he calls his minions, all of them dresses and talks like him -- to build his brand.

‘In the Orry office, we have a room called ‘the relevance room’ where all my millions who have to dress up like me and talk like me pitch ideas on how to keep me relevant,’ he says.

KJo gets stunned when Orry casually mentions ‘killing off one of his minions’.

‘As of right now, we have Orry 2, 4, 5, and 6. There was an Orry No. 3 but she got more relevant than me, so we killed her off,’ the social media sensation said.

The Relationship Status

Orry also discusses his dating life.

When KJo asked him if he was single, Orry claimed that he is dating five people at the same time.

‘I got asked this question a lot. The last time I was asked, I was like, ‘You know, I am a fashion guy. I am not really seeing anyone. I just want to get married at some point to someone really, really rich and be comfortable and cushy’. Then I started seeing someone and realised this is fun,’ he said.

He adds, ‘Am I seeing anyone? No, as of now, I am seeing any five. I have five.'

The revelation leaves Karan baffled.

'Dating one person is so fun, so goddamn date five persons. I am a young one. Live fast, die young,’ Orry explains.

When KJo asked if they know, he answers, ‘We can’t reveal their names. I don’t want them to find each other and rip each other’s head off. But I wanted to experience. I did not want to be married because once you are married, you can’t cheat. I am cheating now. I am a cheater; Orry is a cheater. I am a liver. I am a cheater.’

What melts Orry's heart

When KJo asked Orry about his favourite episode of the season, he replies, ‘I can be biased and say I loved the Janhvi and Khushi episode. My heart melts when I watch you guys speak together.’

He adds, ‘I loved the Kajol and Rani episode. I can probably watch it hundred times for the expressions and the laughter.’

During the conversation, Orry also expressed his joy of watching the opening episode of the season, featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

However, he candidly shared that he felt a bit let down as an audience during this season because the celebrities were too real, steering away from the expected drama the show is known for.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanmay Bhat/Instagram

And The Award Goes To…

Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Sumukhi Suresh announce the winners in various categories at Koffee With Karan 8.

1. Best Moment

The nominees for Best Moment were Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

The special jury chose Rani and Kajol’s genuine laughter for the Best Moment Award.

2. Best Rapid Fire

The second vote was for Best Rapid Fire with Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Neetu Kapoor being the nominees.

Since the jury was a bit confused between choosing Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Karan pitched in and collectively decided Saif to be the logistical winner, and Ananya to be the emotional winner.

Karan immediately called Ananya to inform that that she won the Best Rapid-Fire award for the 'Coy' reason.

The actress said, ‘I would like to thank a certain Coy Kapur for this one.’

3. Best Episode

The nominees for the Best Episode were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

After much deliberation, the jury decided to give the Special Jury episode to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and the fun episode to Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

4. Best Performance Male

The nominees for the Best Performance Male were Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor.

The jury unanimously selected Saif Ali Khan as the winner of the award.

5. Best Performance Female

The nominees for the Best Performance Female were Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Sharmila Tagore, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Rani Mukerji and Neetu Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone won in this category.

Kusha Kapila also mentioned that the episode featuring Deepika and Ranveer was eternal and it is going to have an impact that is going to be long-lasting.

6. Best Koffee Burns

The nominees for the Best Koffee Burns were Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

The special award went to Varun Dhawan and when Karan called him, the actor said, ‘Someone had to give it back to Karan Johar.’