Kajal-Gautam Get Romantic

Tiger bares his fab body... Sunny is in a hurry... Malaika does yoga...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu attend a wedding in the countryside, and can't help but get romantic.

'The most gorgeous bride, ever @pre.anca and the most wonderful groom, ever @jamesbearne thank you for having us at your beautiful wedding!' Kajal writes.

'The party was undoubtedly lit and you both looked fantastic while balancing work and fun so effortlessly. It was so lovely to be accompanied by your very loving family. A weekend full of love, gratitude, warmth, fun, cheer, joy and bucket full of tears.

'Thank you for all these wonderful and joyful moments, we will always cherish them in our hearts can't wait to see all of you again, very soon! Wish you a marriage more precious than your absolutely spectacular wedding!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff bares his fab body to motivate fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone's in a hurry and still looks gorgeous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

'My hearts filled with joy as I celebrated #InternationalYogaDay at the Reebok store in South City Mall, Kolkata. From attending a yoga session to interacting with the crowd and taking a tour of Reebok's latest collection, it was a day to cherish,' Malaika Arora tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor shares a throwback picture from her birthday month June in Phuket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar /Instagram

Shibani Dandekar wishes BFF Rhea Chakraborty on her birthday: 'The woman on my right is everything I knew she would turn out to be. Brave, beautiful, dignified and gracious. RiRi, I couldn't be prouder of you my baby sister. Your strength and resilience amazes me even to this day.

'It's time for Chapter 2. This is just the beginning. The future is bright and I know you will shine. Know that I'll always be by your side and with you through it all. Love you endlessly @rhea_chakraborty.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi goes paragliding and writes, 'Soaring above the stunning Jungfrau region - Pure bliss!'