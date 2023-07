Before Jim Sarbh arrives with the second season of Made In Heaven, he makes a quick stopover to the Maldives.

And, of course, shares the pictures.

It's an infinity pool, and Jim can't contain his excitement.

Taking in the blues.

A delicious breakfast for two.

Jim, who owns a heritage bungalow, looks out his room with a view.

A swim in the ocean, followed by...

Some hammock time.

What a view!