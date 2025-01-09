HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jazzy Janhvi!

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 09, 2025 05:52 IST

Sonam's fashion tip... Nimrat shoots... Kushboo turns into a bride...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor dresses up to impress, and gets the thumbs up from her followers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa channels her inner boss lady.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor shares a fashion tip: 'Neutrals: for when you want to look good without even trying (or at least pretending not to).'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

'Finally got to use my car's back seats to watch the sunset!' says Nargis Fakhri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur sends a message from the Laxmi Niwas Palace in Rajasthan: 'Work mode - Activated. 2025, I'm readyyyyy!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat, in shades of lace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar adds a dash of colour to her all-black outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

Kushboo turns into a bride.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmine Bhasin shares an update with boyfriend Aly Goni: 'I know it's a very late post for new year's but I was busy living it all and just celebrating and being grateful to god for all the blessings.

'Also the biggest lessons I learned I learned this year, value yourself first and live very moment for yourself. Happy new year everyone and loads of love to my fans and people who love me. You are my biggest support.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

