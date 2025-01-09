Jazzy Janhvi!

Sonam's fashion tip... Nimrat shoots... Kushboo turns into a bride...
Janhvi Kapoor dresses up to impress, and gets the thumbs up from her followers.
Patralekhaa channels her inner boss lady.
Sonam Kapoor shares a fashion tip: 'Neutrals: for when you want to look good without even trying (or at least pretending not to).'
'Finally got to use my car's back seats to watch the sunset!' says Nargis Fakhri.
Nimrat Kaur sends a message from the Laxmi Niwas Palace in Rajasthan: 'Work mode - Activated. 2025, I'm readyyyyy!'
Mallika Sherawat, in shades of lace.
Bhumi Pednekar adds a dash of colour to her all-black outfit.
Kushboo turns into a bride.
Jasmine Bhasin shares an update with boyfriend Aly Goni: 'I know it's a very late post for new year's but I was busy living it all and just celebrating and being grateful to god for all the blessings.
'Also the biggest lessons I learned I learned this year, value yourself first and live very moment for yourself. Happy new year everyone and loads of love to my fans and people who love me. You are my biggest support.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com