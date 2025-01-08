Kangana: 'Bahut Sangharsh Raha'

'I had no idea I would endure difficult times while making this film.'

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut arrives to promote Emergency. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kangana Ranaut's new directorial Emergency missed its previous release date of September 6, 2024 as the makers were unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The movie also faced backlash from Sikh organisations, who reportedly objected to its release and accused the makers of misrepresenting facts.

After months of struggle, Emergency has got a green signal from the CBFC and will now release on January 17, so Kangana is back on a promotion spree for the film.

Speaking about the challenges she faced, Kangana said, 'Bahut sangharsh raha...kaafi cheezo ka saamana karna pada (we faced a lot of challenges).

'It was not an easy ride, and was filled with hardships. We had to show this film to so many communities.

'Our film was scrutinised on every single thing. After conquering all obstacles, we have finally reached here. We have a lot of faith in our Constitution, our country, and the Censor Board, which allows us today to make our film available for the audience,' Kangana added.

The actor was reportedly forced to sell her property in Mumbai after the film's release was postponed.

'I had no idea I would endure difficult times while making this film,' she says.

'Usually, my films are made on a very comfortable budget but this time, I faced a lot of struggles, related to studios or funds. The biggest struggle was that no one was confident about the film's release. 'Will it ever get released or not?' This question was always on our mind,' Kangana recalled.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut with Anupam Kher. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

While Kangana plays then prime minister Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher plays the late Jayaprakash Narayan.

'It was very important for me to have Anupamji in this film. If he refused to do Emergency, I wouldn't have made it. Look at his on-screen personality, there's honesty on his face. No one can portray the role of Jayaprakash Narayan except him,' Kangana shares.

Kher also heaped praise on Kangana, terming her 'one of the finest filmmakers'.

'I was in the National School of Drama in New Delhi when the Emergency was declared. So I did not have to do much research for the film. Also, Kangana had researched on everyone's behalf. This will be one of the finest films made on any political subject,' Kher asserted.

'Kangana does effortless work. She has put so much hard work behind Emergency. To direct the whole film and act as Indira Gandhi isn't an easy job but Kangana did it. She's one of the finest directors I have worked with,' he adds.

Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik and focuses on the 21-month state of Emergency, imposed by Indira Gandhi from June 25-26, 1975 to March 21, 1977.