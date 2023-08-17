Japan Loves Rajinikanth Too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Japanese YouTuber Mayo san and her team

The Jailer song Kaavaalaa, featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, has become very popular.

Hiroshi Suzuki, Japan's ambassador to India, created a video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo San in which he is seen shaking his legs on the track.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote in the caption, 'Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia) My Love for Rajinikanth continues... @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans..Video courtesy: Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team.'

Videos of many social media users dancing to this popular song have been posted online.

Ambassador Suzuki is also seen flipping his sunglasses like Rajinikanth.

He captioned it: 'Vannakkam! @Rajinikanth, #Japan also loves you a lot!#Jailer #rajinifans.'

Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics were penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

During the song launch, Tamannaah spoke about the song's success: "People have given so much love. The song is trending so much. Normally, we promote films but now, this song has promoted us so much that we literally have to come out and talk about the love that people have given us and made it a trend."

"Jailer will definitely reach out. It's a rooted Tamil film which hopefully will reach out to all audiences."