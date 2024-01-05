Janhvi-Shikhar Seek Blessings

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

After showing off a candid side to herself in Koffee With Karan's latest episode, where she shared the couch with sister Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor visited the Balaji temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Janhvi sought Lord Balaji's blessings with Tollywood actor Maheswari.

Rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya accompanied her.

Photograph: ANI Photo

It's a beautiful way to start the year, and Janhvi writes, 'And now it feels like 2024 has begun.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Janhvi has an interesting year coming up, including her first Telugu movie, Devara, alongside NTR Jr.