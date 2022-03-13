News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi Kapoor steps into a gym

Janhvi Kapoor steps into a gym

By Rediff Movies
March 13, 2022 13:54 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor never misses her date with the gym.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Patralekhaa at the Taj.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrlekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A month since Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passed away, and she says, 'Door kahin jab din dhal jaaye.... #11thfebruary #11thmarch.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Urvashi Dholakia's make-up?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Uravshi Dholakia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala is sleepy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'One life! Live it beyond designer clothes and trends Be your own trendsetter in this fake world,' says Kavita Kaushik.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nia Sharma likes to stroll.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
Why Janhvi was in Tirupati on her b'day
'I am not the screen symbol of hope'
Where Is Abhay Headed?
PM chairs meet to review India's security readiness
Why Gehraiyaan Is Not Deep At All
Jennifer Winget's Postcards From Kashmir
Several new faces to be part of second Yogi cabinet
India's Ultimate Warrior Review

Nushrratt is summer ready

