Janhvi Goes Green!

Janhvi Goes Green!

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 27, 2023 15:11 IST
Sunny loves her outfit... Manushi goes to Abu Dhabi... Arjun has a new DP...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor gives green a new meaning.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone loves this outfit. We do too!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar explores the Louvre in Abu Dhabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gets dreamy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Like Amruta Khanvilkar's new haircut?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

A day before her birthday, Samantha shares a stunning throwback pic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur shares a throwback pic and writes, 'This month has been all about trying to clear some space.. in my head, heart and mailbox.

'It's funny when you start seeing stuff from 2006: The kind of things I was excited about, what I wrote, said, wore, worried about... I wish I could go back and tell my 20 year old self ... not to bother fitting into a box because all I was gonna want is to step OUT of it for the rest of my life!

'To always have a bubble around you which no one is allowed to pop.

'To not be in a hurry to achieve anything at all.

'To not let others dictate or decide your mood.

'To save a little nest egg that no one is allowed to use.

'To stand up to everyone who makes you feel like you're not good enough.

'To travel as much as you can, eat the best food at the best places, allow yourself to be romanced till you're bored and buy those shoes you really really want.

'Because life has a beautiful way of working out for everyone & every decade brings about spectacular changes that make you more.. well.. YOU.

'What would you tell the younger you? Put in down in comments and let's discuss it:)

'PS: Look what I found from the MTV photo albums! I need that flat tummy back yo.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra knows the best way to beat the heat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor has a new DP.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan doesn't mind the summer at all.

